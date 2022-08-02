Report: Former Raptor DeMarre Carroll Joins Bucks Coaching Staff

Former Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll will reportedly be joining the Milwaukee Bucks next season as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

The 36-year-old Carroll who played in 10 NBA seasons has been out of the league since 2020. It'll be his first assistant coaching job, alongside Budenholzer, his former head coach during his most successful tenure with the Atlanta Hawks.

Carroll signed with the Raptors in 2014-15 following a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals with the Hawks. He was viewed as a valuable three-and-D wing player who could help Toronto against LeBron James and some of the East's best wing players. The signing, however, did not go well for the Raptors as Carroll was plagued by a right knee injury, holding him to just 98 games over two seasons with Toronto. The organization eventually decided to part ways, shipping him to the Brooklyn Nets along with a first-round pick in a salary dump.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged just 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds with the Raptors while shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.4% from behind the arc.

