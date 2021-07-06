Evan Mobley's Brother, Isaiah, Posts Photo at Raptors' Tampa Training Facility

The Toronto Raptors appear to have invited Evan Mobley's brother Isaiah to their Tampa facility for a workout

While Evan Mobley may be the dream first-round pick for the Toronto Raptors later this month, Toronto appears to be keeping tabs on Evan's bother, Isaiah, these days.

Isaiah is a 6-foot-10 forward out of USC where he played last season alongside his brother, a projected top-four pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

On Tuesday, Isaiah posted a photo at the Raptors' training facility in Florida on his Instagram account.

Isaiah's is ranked the 98th prospect on The Athletic's draft board and the 86th player on ESPN's draft board.

During the NBA Draft combine, Isaiah gave a scouting report of his brother, calling him a versatile and defensively stout center who can protect the paint and switch out onto smaller guards.

"Guy has ball skills, working on them. Trying to get bigger and stronger, but a smart defender so if a guy is bigger than him he can still guard." Isaiah said of Evan. "Really talented. Hard-working. He should do well in the league."

Further Reading

Report: Raptors workout Wichita State's Tyson Etienne

Report: NBA personnel 'love the idea' of Jalen Green to the Rockets

Nick Nurse will root for Yuta Watanabe at Toyko Olympics