Evan Mobley's Brother, Isaiah, Posts Photo at Raptors' Tampa Training Facility

The Toronto Raptors appear to have invited Evan Mobley's brother Isaiah to their Tampa facility for a workout
While Evan Mobley may be the dream first-round pick for the Toronto Raptors later this month, Toronto appears to be keeping tabs on Evan's bother, Isaiah, these days.

Isaiah is a 6-foot-10 forward out of USC where he played last season alongside his brother, a projected top-four pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

On Tuesday, Isaiah posted a photo at the Raptors' training facility in Florida on his Instagram account.

@isaiahmobley

@isaiahmobley

Isaiah's is ranked the 98th prospect on The Athletic's draft board and the 86th player on ESPN's draft board.

During the NBA Draft combine, Isaiah gave a scouting report of his brother, calling him a versatile and defensively stout center who can protect the paint and switch out onto smaller guards. 

"Guy has ball skills, working on them. Trying to get bigger and stronger, but a smart defender so if a guy is bigger than him he can still guard." Isaiah said of Evan. "Really talented. Hard-working. He should do well in the league."

