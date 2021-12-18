Evan Mobley Enters COVID Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game Next Sunday

The much-anticipated rematch of the NBA's top two rookie this season is likely going to have to wait a little bit longer.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have admitted star rookie Evan Mobley into the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols just over a week before he's scheduled to take on the Toronto Raptors and fellow rookie star Scottie Barnes on Sunday, December 26.

Mobley is just the latest high-profile player to enter league protocols, joining over 50 other players including Kevin Durant, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many others. Unfortunately, it means Mobley is unlikely to be available when the Raptors head out to Cleveland to take on the surging Cavaliers next week.

The next time the two Rookie of the Year frontrunners will face off is on March 6, 2022, in Cleveland followed by their final meeting of the regular season on March 24 in Toronto.

Mobley outscored Barnes 18 to 14 in their first meeting back on November 5, though Barnes pulled down nine rebounds and four assists. The Cavaliers did get the last laugh in the game, eking out a 102-101 victory over the Raptors.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby shares how he suffered his injury & Khem Birch discusses his injury outlook

Raptors ready to 'fall in line' with whatever new COVID protocols are coming

MLSE will prioritize season ticket holders, non-season ticket holders will get refunds