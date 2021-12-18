Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Evan Mobley Enters COVID Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game Next Sunday
    Publish date:

    Evan Mobley Enters COVID Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game Next Sunday

    The Toronto Raptors are likely going to have to wait until March to see Evan Mobley again as the Cleveland Cavaliers rookie enters the NBA's COVID protocols
    Author:

    Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors are likely going to have to wait until March to see Evan Mobley again as the Cleveland Cavaliers rookie enters the NBA's COVID protocols

    The much-anticipated rematch of the NBA's top two rookie this season is likely going to have to wait a little bit longer.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers have admitted star rookie Evan Mobley into the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols just over a week before he's scheduled to take on the Toronto Raptors and fellow rookie star Scottie Barnes on Sunday, December 26.

    Mobley is just the latest high-profile player to enter league protocols, joining over 50 other players including Kevin Durant, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and many others. Unfortunately, it means Mobley is unlikely to be available when the Raptors head out to Cleveland to take on the surging Cavaliers next week.

    Recommended Articles

    The next time the two Rookie of the Year frontrunners will face off is on March 6, 2022, in Cleveland followed by their final meeting of the regular season on March 24 in Toronto.

    Mobley outscored Barnes 18 to 14 in their first meeting back on November 5, though Barnes pulled down nine rebounds and four assists. The Cavaliers did get the last laugh in the game, eking out a 102-101 victory over the Raptors.

    Further Reading

    OG Anunoby shares how he suffered his injury & Khem Birch discusses his injury outlook

    Raptors ready to 'fall in line' with whatever new COVID protocols are coming

    MLSE will prioritize season ticket holders, non-season ticket holders will get refunds

    USATSI_17330356_168390270_lowres
    News

    Evan Mobley Enters COVID Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game Next Sunday

    just now
    USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Enters COVID Protocols Days After Playing Raptors

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17209741_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Warriors

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17375869_168390270_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins Not Joining Warriors in Toronto

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16992239_168390270_lowres
    News

    No Food or Drinks Allowed At Scotiabank Arena

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17191342_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Remain COVID Free As Cases Spike Around the League

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17133899_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Shares How He Suffered His Injury & Khem Birch Discusses His Injury Outlook

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17341642_168390270_lowres
    News

    Jordan Poole Enters COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game

    Dec 17, 2021