Chris Finch Praises Fred VanVleet as a 'Winner,' Says He's a 'Stud'

There's one word that comes to mind when former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch thinks about Fred VanVleet: Winning.

Everywhere VanVleet has gone he's been a winner. From high school in Rockford, Ill., to his four years at Wichita State, all the way up until last year VanVleet had never had a losing season. Since he joined the Raptors in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing, Toronto has gone 280-167 (63%), playing at a 51-win pace.

That's what makes VanVleet so special, said Finch, who left the Raptors midway through last season to take over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Freddie’s a stud. I loved being around him. Such a great leader. (He) sets the right tone," Finch said Wednesday. "Just watching the respect that Kyle Lowry had for Fred Van Vleet tells you everything you need to know about the importance of Fred on this team. It’s all business."

No game better embodies that to Finch than VanVleet's record-setting 54-point performance against the Orlando Magic last year. It's one thing score 54, it's another to do it on 17-for-23 shooting without ever throwing off the rhythm of the offense.

"I watched him score 50 points in the flow of the game and not one play run for him," Finch recalled. "He has the ability to do whatever the game needs and he battles every minute."

Barring a setback to VanVleet's ailing right knee, that should be on full display this weekend in Cleveland where VanVleet has earned his first All-Star Game nod and will partake in the three-point contest. It's a prestigious honor Finch is not at all surprised VanVleet has earned.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet discusses what makes Nick Nurse so special: 'It means the world'

3 takeaways from Toronto's 103-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves

Thad Young discusses what makes learning Toronto's concepts so difficult