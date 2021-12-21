Fred VanVleet & Malachi Flynn Enter COVID Protocols

The hits just keep on coming for the Toronto Raptors.

Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have reportedly entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Tuesday.

The two guards join Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., and Dalano Banton who were all admitted into league protocols over the past few days. Siakam and Banton, who went in on Saturday, are eligible to exit protocols on December 28, 10 days after they entered protocols. Trent, who entered on Monday, is eligible to come out on December 30. VanVleet and Flynn will not be out until December 31, meaning they'll miss at least the next three games against the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

With five players now in protocols, the Raptors were forced to make at least three signings due to the league's new COVID-19 rules. They added Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, and Canadian Nik Stauskas to replace the missing players. Those players are all on 10-day contracts.

Toronto has canceled its last two practices and opted for individual one-on-one workouts with coaches to avoid any possible spread of COVID-19.

The Raptors are scheduled to depart for Chicago this afternoon and will play the Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday

