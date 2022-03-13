Skip to main content
Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Nuggets

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Nuggets

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet for Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet for Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Toronto Raptors are giving Fred VanVleet the night off.

VanVleet has been battling through right knee soreness since before the All-Star break and on the heels of five straight missed games, the Raptors are taking a cautious approach with their lead guard who will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Resting VanVleet on back-to-backs isn't necessarily going to be the plan moving forward for Toronto, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. Any future decisions will come down to how the 28-year-old is feeling and if he's ready to go.

Nurse was somewhat non-committal on who would start in VanVleet's place, though he admitted he is leaning toward using Scottie Barnes as the starting point guard alongside Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, and presumably Chris Boucher.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Barnes started for Toronto the last time VanVleet and Malachi Flynn were sidelined and Nurse said he was pleased with the way the rookie played.

OG Anunoby and Flynn both remain out for Toronto.

Further Reading

Khem Birch opens up about his ailing knee & the 'bad vibes' surrounding his season

Gary Trent Jr. breaks out, Scottie Barnes locks down, & Raptors eke out victory over Suns

Study finds Raptors have played among the fewest games in front of league's best refs this year

USATSI_17863444_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors List Fred VanVleet As Questionable with Knee Soreness

By Aaron Rose4 hours ago
USATSI_17878009_168390270_lowres
News

Suns Players Share Their Side of the Story Following Physical Battle with Raptors

By Aaron Rose7 hours ago
USATSI_17699545_168390270_lowres
News

Khem Birch Opens Up About His Ailing Knee & the 'Bad Vibes' Surrounding His Season

By Aaron Rose8 hours ago
USATSI_17674973_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Nuggets

By Aaron Rose10 hours ago
USATSI_17876792
News

Gary Trent Jr. Breaks Out, Scottie Barnes Locks Down, & Raptors Eke Out Victory Over Suns

By Aaron Rose20 hours ago
USATSI_17829111_168390270_lowres
News

Study Finds Raptors Have Played Among the Fewest Games in Front Of League's Best Refs This Year

By Aaron RoseMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17381568_168390270_lowres
News

Scotiabank Arena to No Longer Require Mask Use As of March 21

By Aaron RoseMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17496993_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Suns

By Aaron RoseMar 11, 2022