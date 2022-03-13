Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Nuggets

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Toronto Raptors are giving Fred VanVleet the night off.

VanVleet has been battling through right knee soreness since before the All-Star break and on the heels of five straight missed games, the Raptors are taking a cautious approach with their lead guard who will be sidelined for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

Resting VanVleet on back-to-backs isn't necessarily going to be the plan moving forward for Toronto, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. Any future decisions will come down to how the 28-year-old is feeling and if he's ready to go.

Nurse was somewhat non-committal on who would start in VanVleet's place, though he admitted he is leaning toward using Scottie Barnes as the starting point guard alongside Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, and presumably Chris Boucher.

Barnes started for Toronto the last time VanVleet and Malachi Flynn were sidelined and Nurse said he was pleased with the way the rookie played.

OG Anunoby and Flynn both remain out for Toronto.

