The Raptors Are Finally Finding Stability in their Frontcourt

The Toronto Raptors have solidified their frontcourt rotation with Freddie Gillespie and Khem Birch showing exactly what the organization has been missing

It's been a little while since the Toronto Raptors had NBA bigs like Khem Birch and Freddie Gillespie.

Neither the Aron Baynes nor the Alex Len offseason signings went as planned and for much of this year Toronto has been forced to play with out-of-position quasi-bigs. That, however, has begun to change.

On the defensive end, Gillespie and Birch are stout. They're still learning the defensive schemes, but they've come a long way in a hurry. They've provided Toronto with some rim protection and more importantly some quality rebounding.

Prior to Birch's arrival in Tampa, Toronto was the 29th ranked defensive rebounding team by rebounding percentage, per Cleaning the Glass. Chris Boucher was being forced to play out of position, Baynes wasn't getting it done, and it was a mess for the Raptors. Since then, however, things have gotten a little bit better, specifically when either Gillespie or Birch is on the floor. In those minutes, Toronto is surrendering offensive rebounds on just 24.8% of their defensive rebound chances compared to 28.2% this season when neither of them is on the court. For comparison, that 28.2% number would rank dead last in the NBA for defensive rebounding this season whereas 24.8% ranks 12th in the league, according to Cleaning the Glass.

"It’s helped us stabilize ourselves in the paint and they’re very good, mobile bigs that can get out, move their feet in pick-and-rolls and traps," Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin said. "I think it’s helped us tremendously."

On the offensive end, the two bigs are doing all the little things that don't quite show up in box scores but make a big difference when it comes to wins and losses. They've been able to squeeze opposing defences in on their pick-and-rolls and create opportunities for corner shooters to get the ball off for open 3-point attempts.

“It’s just about putting pressure on the rim," VanVleet said. "You’ve got to have a threat. You’ve got to be a great screener or a great roller or both, or pick and pop, you’ve got to have it all. Both of those guys are putting pressure on the rim with their speed, their screens."

A few times Birch actually made the kick-out pass himself, but more often than not one of Toronto's bigs was rolling down the lane, attracting attention, and forcing the Nets to collapse into the paint, creating shots usually for OG Anunoby.

"Look, you may not get the ball. There is no assist for it but it shows up in the win column and if that happens then we all win," Gillespie said. "That’s one thing I am looking at and the more I can do that, the more it helps the team and the more games you win."

With time, the chemistry will develop and those rolls will become even more dangerous. There were a few possessions in the first quarter specifically, Gillespie said, that he just wasn't entirely in sync with VanVleet. The 23-year-old big was short rolling when VanVleet wanted a more aggressive attack and things just looked a little bit clunky. But that's understandable considering the two have played a total of 12 minutes together in Toronto's all-Freddie lineup.

If those new bigs can pair that small offensive difference-making with their defensive versatility and strengths, the Raptors will start having the pieces of a legitimate NBA frontcourt. The kind they haven't had since Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka roaming the paint for the Raptors.

