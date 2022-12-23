Gary Trent Jr. Returns for Raptors, Evan Mobley Available for Cavs

The Toronto Raptors will have Gary Trent Jr. back Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers who have ruled Evan Mobley available to play

The Toronto Raptors are beginning to get healthy.

Gary Trent Jr. will return Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing four games with thigh tightness, the team announced.

The 23-year-old had injured himself last Friday during pre-game warmups prior to taking on the Brooklyn Nets. He was ruled out as the team tried to figure out what was causing the tightness, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said at the time.

Khem Birch, however, will once again be out of the lineup with a non-COVID illness. It's the second straight game he's been forced out of the lineup with the sickness. His absence leaves Toronto a little shorthanded against a big Cavaliers team. Expect Thad Young and potentially Christian Koloko to both see minutes off the bench for the Raptors.

For Cleveland, Evan Mobley will play having been upgraded from questionable to available. Lamar Stevens will also be available for the Cavaliers. Dean Wade and Dylan Windler are both out.

