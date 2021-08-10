Report: Goran Dragic Apologizes for 'Not Appropriate' Comments About Raptors

Raptors guard Goran Dragic apologizes for his inappropriate comments following his trade to Toronto

Trade or no trade, Goran Dragic says he's ready to give the Toronto Raptors everything he can.

The 35-year-old point guard spoke to Sportsnet's Michael Grange to apologize to Raptors fans for what he called "not appropriate" comments about the Raptors organization.

"I'm going to give 100% wherever I play," Dragic told Grange. "Right now I'm [with] Toronto and that's my main thing to think about."

Dragic had previously told a Slovenian outlet he was not interested in playing for the Raptors as he had "high ambitions" than playing for a rebuilding Raptors team.

The former Miami Heat guard went as far as to compliment Toronto and the Raptors organization, noting that the Raptors do have a championship ring while Dragic does not.

While it's clear Dragic would prefer to play elsewhere this season, notably in Dallas alongside fellow Slovenian Luke Doncic, he appears willing to play for the Raptors until a deal can be worked out. Assuming he doesn't have a significant drop-off in talent at his advanced age, Toronto should be able to move him at some point later on in the season when teams are desperate for additional guard depth.

