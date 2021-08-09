Goran Dragic Says He Has 'Higher Ambitions' Than Playing With Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are not viewed as an attractive destination for Goran Dragic who would like to be traded to a contender this season

Goran Dragic continues to make his stance clear: he's not interested in playing for the Toronto Raptors.

The 35-year-old guard told a Slovenian news outlet that Toronto isn't his preferred destination for next season.

"I have higher ambitions," Dragic reportedly said in Slovenian.

Dragic would reportedly like to be moved to Dallas to play with fellow countryman Luke Doncic this season, however, Toronto is reluctant to buy out the remaining year of his contract and a deal with the Mavericks hasn't come to fruition yet.

"We entertained [a trade] and we were upfront with Goran and his representatives so it’s very transparent," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said. "We’ve like him from the start, obviously if we got an offer that was too good to refuse we’d listen but ultimately we want Goran here."

While Dragic remains a valuable player even at his advanced age, he's taken a step back over the past few seasons and it's clear he'd like one more shot at a championship. If Toronto can't work out a deal prior to the season, it's likely the Raptors will move Dragic mid-season to a contending team who is willing to pay up for a veteran guard at the deadline.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes & Malachi Flynn give the Raptors something to be excited about in Summer League opener

The Raptors have begun trying to restock the cupboards after the 2019 championship run

Khem Birch wanted to return to Toronto 'regardless' of price or years