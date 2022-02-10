Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Discussing Talen Horton-Tucker Deal With Lakers

Report: Raptors Discussing Talen Horton-Tucker Deal With Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly discussing a deal involving Goran Dragic and Talent Horton-Tucker with the Los Angeles Lakers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly discussing a deal involving Goran Dragic and Talent Horton-Tucker with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Goran Dragic trade talks appear to be heating up.

The Toronto Raptors were reportedly deep in trade discussions Wednesday night with multiple teams including the Los Angeles Lakers who may be willing to move Talen Horton-Tucker, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

One possible scenario reportedly involves a three-team deal in which the Lakers receive Cam Reddish and Alec Burks from the New York Knicks, Dragic heads to New York, and Toronto receives Horton-Tucker from the Lakers and Nerlens Noel from the Knicks, per Michael Scotto.

It's a deal that would immediately fill out Toronto's bench with a valuable backup big and some more ball-handling skills, two of Toronto's three biggest needs.

Recommended Articles

Noel is a 27-year-old 6-foot-11 shot-blocking big who has been in and out of the lineup this season in New York. He's averaging 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocked shots per game this year. Horton-Tucker, conversely, is a developing 21-year-old shooting guard who has struggled to shoot from deep this season. He's averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 26.9% from behind the arc.

Both players are under contract through at least next season before Noel has a team-option in 2023-24 and Horton-Tucker has a player-option.

The Lakers were reportedly unwilling to part with Horton-Tucker last year during trade talks with the Raptors for Kyle Lowry.

Further Reading

Raptors continue rolling to 7th straight victory with help on the way

Raptors considered Vegas favorites to land Myles Turner from Pacers

5 takeaway from Bobby Webster's pre-trade deadline press conference

USATSI_17644535_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Discussing Talen Horton-Tucker Deal With Lakers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17650058_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Continue Rolling to 7th Straight Victory with Help on the Way

10 hours ago
USATSI_17595599_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Utah Jazz Aquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 3-Way Deal

18 hours ago
USATSI_17432451_168390270_lowres
News

Report: 76ers & Nets Have Entered the 'Deal Zone' As James Harden Trade Talks Heat Up

20 hours ago
USATSI_17237695_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Considered Vegas Favorites to Land Myles Turner if Traded

22 hours ago
USATSI_17321963_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Thunder

23 hours ago
USATSI_17570378_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Will Participate in NBA Skills Competition

Feb 8, 2022
USATSI_16839366_168390270_lowres
News

5 Takeaway From Bobby Webster's Pre-Trade Deadline Press Conference

Feb 8, 2022