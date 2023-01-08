Raptors Welcome Damian Lillard & Trail Blazers to Town: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will play host to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

The Toronto Raptors continue to look for their first win of the new year as the Portland Trail Blazers come to town for an early 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Root Sports and Rip City Radio 620 will call it for Portland.

What to Watch For

Pascal Siakam has been red-hot this season but his past couple of games have left a little something to be desired. Toronto has run him into the ground lately and defenses are keying in on him, but the Raptors are going to need a little more from their All-NBA forward if they're going to turn things around.

Scottie Barnes has been far too inconsistent within games lately as it's taking him too long to find a groove. Portland doesn't have too much size in the paint and Toronto needs Barnes to get going early and often.

Damian Lillard is the head of the snake for Portland and there's little doubt Toronto is going to send pressure his way early and often Sunday afternoon. The key will be staying locked in and rotating properly when he does pass out of that pressure.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Otto Porter Jr.

Portland has listed Justise Winslow, Nassir Little, and Ibou Badji as out. Gary Payton II and Jusuf Nurkic are both probable.

Game Odds

The Raptors are 3-point favorites with an implied win probability of 60.6%. The total for the game is 226.5.

