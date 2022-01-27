Skip to main content
Justin Champagnie, PJ Washington Fined For Altercation Tuesday Night

Toronto Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie was fined $15,000 for his altercation with Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Champagnie is certainly going to regret Tuesday night's altercation with PJ Washington.

The NBA has announced $15,000 fines for both Champagnie and Washington following the double ejection during Tuesday's Toronto Raptors game. It's a steep price to pay for both players, but a ton of money for Champagnie who is currently on a two-way deal with Toronto.

"On the play prior to the altercation, Washington hip-checked Champagnie causing him to fall to the court. On the next possession, Champagnie retaliated by shoving Washington in the back which initiated the altercation. Washington escalated the altercation by forcefully shoving Champagnie," the league wrote in a press release.

Following the game Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he didn't see much of the incident but thought it was Washington who instigated the altercation. The ejections came immediately following Washington's shove of Champagnie, though it's clear both parties were involved on the preceding possessions. 

Champagnie had played nearly four minutes that night before getting tossed. He did not play in Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

