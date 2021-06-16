Sports Illustrated home
Report: Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely, Clippers Fear ACL Injury

Former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out indefinitely for the Los Angeles Clippers
Author:
Publish date:

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard's playoffs may be over.

The former Toronto Raptors star and Los Angeles Clippers forward has reportedly been ruled out indefinitely with L.A. fearing he's suffered an ACL injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Leonard played just 34 minutes in the Clippers' Game 4 against the Utah Jazz and none of the final 4:35.

He will become the eighth All-Star to miss at least one game in the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs, according to Elias Sports, establishing a new league record.

The injury is certainly a tough blow for the Clippers who have already lost Serge Ibaka for the remainder of the season and will now have to go forward with just 3/5ths of their opening day starting lineup.

L.A. and Utah will face off in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. ET.

