Report: People Should 'Keep Watching' Raptors in Kevin Durant Trade Talks

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a team to keep watching as the Brooklyn Nets search for a landing spot for Kevin Durant

The Toronto Raptors appear to be inching closer and closer to the forefront of Kevin Durant trade talks.

Despite Durant's desire to land with the Phoenix Suns, the Brooklyn Nets are reportedly unswayed by a trade involving Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, and the Raptors have become a team to keep an eye on as one of the few organizations that can pull off a one-for-one trade without involving a third party, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski told NBA Today.

"The Toronto Raptors, that's the team that I think (can do) the most seamless trade for Brooklyn. They can do a one-on-one trade with the Raptors," Wojnarowski reported. "The assets are there. The ability quality enough players, draft picks, and contracts that match up. I think ultimately that's the least complicated deal and I think people should keep watching as the Raptors stay involved in these conversations."

The Nets do not appear to be in any rush to get a deal done, Wojnarowski added.

Toronto remains the second most likely landing spot, according to DraftKings, at +300 to land Durant next season. Those odds have fallen slightly as the chances he begins the year in Brooklyn have increased to +400, implying a 20% chance.

