Report: Nets Looking for 'One of the Biggest Trade Returns in League History' For Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are looking for one of the largest trade returns in NBA history in exchange for Kevin Durant, possibly too much for the Toronto Raptors

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant isn't going to come cheap.

The notion that anyone can low ball the Brooklyn Nets who have suddenly been backed into a corner by Durant's trade request appears to be sorely mistaken. Rather, the Nets are steadfast in their desire to receive "one of the biggest trade returns in league history," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

"They want high level players, perhaps an All-Star, and then more players," Wojnarowski said on ESPN's NBA Today.

That likely means the Toronto Raptors would have to part with a package including Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam along with another member of the core or two in order to acquire the 34-year-old Durant who has four years left on his current contract.

"You saw, I think, part of the baseline set in the Rudy Gobert trade and essentially five first-round picks and that would only be part of the return Brooklyn would want," Wojnarowski added.

Toronto has a full arsenal of first-round picks at its disposal to swing a deal.

If the Raptors can't acquire Durant, the Phoenix Suns remain the most likely destination and are scouring the league to find another team to potentially work out a three-team deal for Durant. The Nets are reportedly not enthused about acquiring Deandre Ayton who could be traded to another team as part of a Durant package, per Shams Charania.

