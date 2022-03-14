Skip to main content
Lakers List LeBron James as Questionable vs. Raptors

Lakers List LeBron James as Questionable vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors may avoid LeBron James who is listed as questionable for Monday's game

Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors may avoid LeBron James who is listed as questionable for Monday's game

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Los Angeles Lakers may give LeBron James the night off.

The 37-year-old superstar is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors with right knee soreness, the team announced. He's joined on the injury report by Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn who are both out as well as Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk who are both probable.

Los Angeles is 6-12 this season without James in the lineup and his absence would certainly make things a lot easier for the Raptors who are looking to make it three straight victories on Monday night. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Toronto, however, could be without Fred VanVleet who is also questionable with right knee soreness. He sat out Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets and it's unclear if he'll play in Los Angeles. 

The Raptors will also be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse Explains How Precious Achiuwa Has Transformed his Game Since the All-Star Break

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, & the Raptors' bench defy the odds in victory over Nuggets

Suns Players Share Their Side of the Story Following Physical Battle with Raptors

USATSI_17821214_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Nick Nurse Explains How Precious Achiuwa Has Transformed his Game Since the All-Star Break

By Aaron Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_16005878_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Lakers

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_17863436_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Listed as Questionable vs. Lakers

By Aaron Rose19 hours ago
USATSI_17885403_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, & the Raptors' Bench Defy the Odds in Victory Over Nuggets

By Aaron RoseMar 12, 2022
USATSI_13961686_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet vs. Nuggets

By Aaron RoseMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17863444_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors List Fred VanVleet As Questionable with Knee Soreness

By Aaron RoseMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17878009_168390270_lowres
News

Suns Players Share Their Side of the Story Following Physical Battle with Raptors

By Aaron RoseMar 12, 2022
USATSI_17699545_168390270_lowres
News

Khem Birch Opens Up About His Ailing Knee & the 'Bad Vibes' Surrounding His Season

By Aaron RoseMar 12, 2022