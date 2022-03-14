Lakers List LeBron James as Questionable vs. Raptors

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Los Angeles Lakers may give LeBron James the night off.

The 37-year-old superstar is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Toronto Raptors with right knee soreness, the team announced. He's joined on the injury report by Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn who are both out as well as Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Monk who are both probable.

Los Angeles is 6-12 this season without James in the lineup and his absence would certainly make things a lot easier for the Raptors who are looking to make it three straight victories on Monday night.

Toronto, however, could be without Fred VanVleet who is also questionable with right knee soreness. He sat out Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets and it's unclear if he'll play in Los Angeles.

The Raptors will also be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn.

