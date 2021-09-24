Leo Rautins Announces his Return to TSN's Raptors Broadcast

Leo Rautins will continue covering the Toronto Raptors for TSN after the veteran broadcaster was replaced by Alvin Williams on Sportsnet

Long-time Toronto Raptors broadcaster Leo Rautins won't be straying too far from the team this year.

While his days as Sportsnet's color commentator alongside Matt Devlin have come to an end, Rautins announced he'll be returning as a broadcaster for TSN's Raptors game this season.

"Huge thanks to all for your kind words & thoughts - I am beyond touched & humbled! I will be back on #TSN’s @Raptors broadcasts this season," Rautins wrote on Twitter.

TSN has yet to announce its broadcast team for the 2021-22 season and the details of Rautin's job have yet to be announced. Rautins — who will cover the team for his 27th consecutive season — has previously worked as an in-studio analyst for TSN during Raptors games.

Rautins was replaced by former Raptors guard Alvin Williams as Sportsnet's color commentator for the upcoming season.

TSN's games will continue to be called by Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong.

The Raptors will tip-off their regular season on October 20 against the Washington Wizards on TSN.

