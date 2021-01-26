Report: Pelicans Showing "Openness" to Trade Talks Involving Lonzo Ball & JJ Reddick

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly open to trade talks involving Lonzo Ball and JJ Reddick, two players that could be of interest to the Toronto Raptors

With the James Harden trade in the NBA's rearview mirror, trade rumours have begun heating up elsewhere around the league. Most notable among those talks may be in New Orleans where the Pelicans have reportedly shown a willingness to engage in trade talks involving Lonzo Ball & JJ Reddick, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"New Orleans has been receiving calls about the availability of Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick and has shown an openness to discussing trades around both with interested teams, sources tell The Athletic. A move would create a clearer pathway for young guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis in the Pelicans’ rotation," Charania wrote.

The Toronto Raptors currently remain in the NBA's mushy middle, sitting at 7-10 on the season and it remains unclear if they'll be sellers or buyers come the NBA's trade deadline in March. Either way, the Pelicans could make an interest trade partner if the Raptors are willing to make a move.

While they certainly have a surplus of talented guards, with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, and Norman Powell all vying for playing time, adding a sharpshooter like Reddick on an expiring contract could be a low-risk play for Toronto. Reddick's shooting numbers have fallen off a little bit this year, but a change of scenery for the 36-year-old could help reinvigorate his game.

On the other hand, Toronto could decide to pivot to a post-Lowry future and try to buy low on the 23-year-old Ball. Ball hasn't quite developed the way people had hoped after an impressive 2019-20 campaign, but there is still a lot to like in his game as a playmaking ball handler. It would likely take a few first-round picks or attractive future assets, which may be too much for the Raptors, but they are one of the few playoff teams with their full allotment of picks at their disposal.

