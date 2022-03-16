Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Clippers

The Toronto Raptors have defied the odds and return to Los Angeles on Wednesday night for a chance to go 5-1 and conclude the West Coast road trip with a victory over the L.A. Clippers.

What to Watch For

It'll be the end of a tough-fought road trip for the Raptors, but it's not time to take the foot off the gas yet. Toronto is now within striking distance of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The last game of the trip is always tough, but the Clippers aren't world beaters this season and Toronto is going to need every win to avoid the play-in tournament.

There's a chance OG Anunoby makes his return Wednesday night. It's doubtful, the team says, but he returned to practice on Tuesday and appears to be nearing a return. Getting him back would be big news for Toronto.

Start your night off a little early with some Cavaliers action at 7 p.m. Cleveland takes on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Raptors could pull even for the sixth seed by the time things tip off in Los Angeles.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have upgraded Anunoby to doubtful. Fred VanVleet is questionable. Malachi Flynn remains out.

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 215.5.

