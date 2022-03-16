Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Clippers

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Clippers

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their West Coast road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their West Coast road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors have defied the odds and return to Los Angeles on Wednesday night for a chance to go 5-1 and conclude the West Coast road trip with a victory over the L.A. Clippers.

What to Watch For

  • It'll be the end of a tough-fought road trip for the Raptors, but it's not time to take the foot off the gas yet. Toronto is now within striking distance of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The last game of the trip is always tough, but the Clippers aren't world beaters this season and Toronto is going to need every win to avoid the play-in tournament.
  • There's a chance OG Anunoby makes his return Wednesday night. It's doubtful, the team says, but he returned to practice on Tuesday and appears to be nearing a return. Getting him back would be big news for Toronto.
  • Start your night off a little early with some Cavaliers action at 7 p.m. Cleveland takes on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Raptors could pull even for the sixth seed by the time things tip off in Los Angeles.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have upgraded Anunoby to doubtful. Fred VanVleet is questionable. Malachi Flynn remains out. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb. 

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 215.5.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes discusses taking on LeBron James & getting a ball whipped at him

Scottie Barnes doesn't back down from LeBron James as Raptors roll past Lakers

Nick Nurse provides an update on OG Anunoby's fractured finger

USATSI_17898283_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Discusses Taking on LeBron James & Getting a Ball Whipped at Him

By Aaron Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_17898114_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Doesn't Back Down From LeBron James as Raptors Roll Past Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 15, 2022
USATSI_17651393_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse Provides an Update on OG Anunoby's Fractured Finger

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_14666726_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Lakers List LeBron James as Questionable vs. Raptors

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17821214_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Nick Nurse Explains How Precious Achiuwa Has Transformed his Game Since the All-Star Break

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_16005878_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17863436_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Listed as Questionable vs. Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17885403_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, & the Raptors' Bench Defy the Odds in Victory Over Nuggets

By Aaron RoseMar 12, 2022