Raptors Superfan Will Miss 1st Ever Raptors Home Game

    December 10, 2021
    Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is self-isolating after attending Masai Ujiri's Giants of Africa event
    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    For the first time in Toronto Raptors history, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia will be missing from tonight's home game.

    Bhatia has attended every single Raptors home game since the franchise's inception in 1995. He's become a sports icon in Toronto and in 2020 became the first fan ever to be honored by the Basketball Hall of Fame. But after attending Masai Ujiri's Giants of Africa event, Bhatia has been deemed a close contact and has been required to self-isolate.

    "This is the toughest post I have had to make. Ever," he wrote on Instagram. "Raptors fans I have been there for you and our team since day 1. Tonight I need you to help me. Unfortunately I am currently in isolation following attending the Giants Of Africa Gala. It was an incredible event that followed all protocols but these things can happen."

    Bhatia said he is not experiencing any symptoms.

    "I need 2 things from you," he wrote. "1) cheer as loud as you can for our team!! I will be from home yelling and screaming as well!! 2) take good care of my friend Kal Penn. I want you all to show him why this is the best fanbase in the league and give him alot of love tonight.

    Love you all.

    Superfan"

    The event had multiple people test positive for the virus including Ujiri who revealed his positive test Thursday afternoon. It prompted the Raptors to cancel Thursday's practice out of "an abundance of caution," the team said.

