Raptors Explain How Vaccination Status is Factoring Into Draft Planning

The Toronto Raptors finally feel as though things are getting back to normal.

After two draft cycles plagued by the pandemic and remote scouting, the Raptors are thrilled to be back at the OVO Athletic Center, going over tape as a group, and hosting draft prospects like the old days.

"Oh, man, being back here with you guys, it's a good time," Raptors assistant general manager Dan Tolzman joked as he spoke to a group of assembled media. "No, honestly, it has been such a challenge the last couple of years. I mean, in the first year of the pandemic, it was a challenge for everything and then last year, I think us more than most teams we were continuing to deal with these challenges."

It didn't seem to create too many hiccups for Toronto who by all accounts aced last year's draft, selecting Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 pick before adding Dalano Banton, an intriguing Canadian prospect, and David Johnson in the second round. This time around, with the No. 33 pick, things are a little more difficult, and having everyone in one place is making a significant difference.

"To have some sense of normalcy and back to our usual operations of the pre-draft process, it makes everything a little bit more comfortable," Tolzman added. "I think from a staff morale standpoint of like, we're in our usual way of doing things. It makes things a little bit easier and smoother to go through."

There is, however, the lingering vaccine situation that continues to complicate things for the NBA's lone Canadian team. The Raptors were 100% fully-vaccinated last season, but it's an issue Toronto has to be cognizant of as it scouts prospects. Anyone traveling between Canada and the United State must be vaccinated, meaning all Raptors players will have to be vaccinated to play next season.

"We have to ask (about the vaccine) now just to get them in the country for draft workouts," Tolzman said. "Yeah, from a pre-draft process it's come up. I wouldn't say we've discussed it too much in terms of would we or wouldn't we draft and guy because of it, I think it comes down to more, you know, where's their level of like feeling towards it, not to say like, are they willing to get vaccinated to come play for us but it definitely when the time were where to come, yeah, those questions have been asked because as of right now, it is something that we need to take into account."

The organization isn't going to let the vaccine situation dictate the draft, Tolzman said, but it's certainly something to monitor as the Raptors comb through prospects and figure out who the ideal player is for that lone second-round pick.

Further Reading

Julian Champagnie had positive feedback from the Raptors as he tries to follow in his brother's footsteps

Raptors explain how the Thad Young deal changed Toronto's draft board

Raptors assistant GM explains reasons for doing due diligence on top NBA draft prospects