Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Knicks

It'll be a homecoming for RJ Barrett on Friday night as the New York Knicks come to town to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Knicks have been on a bit of a slide lately and their once vaunted defense from last season has fallen into the doldrums this year. They rank 25th in the league in defense and are getting buried behind the arc this season. Toronto isn't the kind of team to light it up from deep, but the Raptors' lackluster offense should be able to get kick-out opportunities against New York.

With Khem Birch already out and Precious Achiuwa listed as questionable, the Raptors could be in some trouble against the bulky Knicks. Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel aren't volume scorers, but they'll burn teams on the offensive glass and can be tough to beat inside.

Toronto didn't practice Thursday out of an "abundance of caution" following Masai Ujiri's positive COVID-19 test. One missed practice won't be an issue, but the Raptors certainly came out unenergetic on Wednesday night and were heading toward a rigorous practice on Thursday. That didn't happen. How they respond without that will be something to monitor.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Birch, OG Anunoby, and Goran Dragic. Achiuwa and Justin Champagnie are questionable.

The Knicks have listed Noel as probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 208.5.

Further Reading

Raptors low energy 'pattern' continues in loss to Thunder

The Raptors want more energy from Malachi Flynn and so far that hasn't been his game

OG Anunoby & Khem Birch out for the 'foreseeable future'