    December 10, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Knicks
    The Toronto Raptors will take on the New York Knicks on Friday night. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates for the game
    Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    It'll be a homecoming for RJ Barrett on Friday night as the New York Knicks come to town to take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • The Knicks have been on a bit of a slide lately and their once vaunted defense from last season has fallen into the doldrums this year. They rank 25th in the league in defense and are getting buried behind the arc this season. Toronto isn't the kind of team to light it up from deep, but the Raptors' lackluster offense should be able to get kick-out opportunities against New York.
    • With Khem Birch already out and Precious Achiuwa listed as questionable, the Raptors could be in some trouble against the bulky Knicks. Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel aren't volume scorers, but they'll burn teams on the offensive glass and can be tough to beat inside.
    • Toronto didn't practice Thursday out of an "abundance of caution" following Masai Ujiri's positive COVID-19 test. One missed practice won't be an issue, but the Raptors certainly came out unenergetic on Wednesday night and were heading toward a rigorous practice on Thursday. That didn't happen. How they respond without that will be something to monitor.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors will be without Birch, OG Anunoby, and Goran Dragic. Achiuwa and Justin Champagnie are questionable.

    The Knicks have listed Noel as probable.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 208.5.

