Report: Nick Nurse Considered to be Lakers' Top Coaching Target

With Frank Vogel on the way out, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly turning their coaching search to one man: Nick Nurse.

The Toronto Raptors head coach is reportedly considered the top target for the Lakers this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Nurse, who joined the Raptors in 2018 and immediately led Toronto to its first NBA championship in franchise history, signed a multi-year contract extension in 2020 and, according to Charania, has two years left on his current deal. Therefore, the Lakers would have to get permission from Toronto to hire Nurse and would likely be forced to make a trade with the Raptors should contract discussions ever get that far.

NBA coaches can and have been traded in the past. Most recently, former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for a first-round pick. Prior to that, Jason Kidd was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets.

Nurse has shown no public desire to leave Toronto and has already signed up to be the head coach of the Canadian Men's National team through 2024.

If not Nurse, Michigan coach Juwan Howard has reportedly emerged as one of several candidates for the job.

