Nick Nurse Brushes Off Rumors of Lakers Interest: 'I Don't Know Where That Stuff Comes From'

Nick Nurse may not have done the full Wolf of Wall Street spiel about his future with the Toronto Raptors, but it was pretty close.

The Raptors head coach brushed aside rumors suggesting the Los Angeles Lakers are targetting him to replace Frank Vogel as their next head coach. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported L.A.'s interest back in early April, but, for now, it seems to be more of a one-sided love affair than anything mutual.

"I don't know where that stuff comes from and I'm focused on coaching this team," Nurse said Monday morning during his final press conference of the season.

Nurse, 54, remains under contract with the Raptors and would only be allowed to leave the organization if Toronto granted approval. In theory, the Lakers could trade draft picks to acquire Nurse, but that seems highly unlikely considering his professed love for the city of Toronto and his synergy with the front office.

"I think we got a lot to offer here, right? We've got a winning team, a first-class organization, amazing fans, unbelievable city. I'd want to play here if I was a free agent," said Nurse when asked about why free agents should sign in Toronto.

"Listen, Masai and I have a great relationship, I think mostly because we want to win championships," he added. "That's what I sense he's trying to do every day and that's what I'm trying to do every day. And that's really important, I think that that goes a long way in synergy for me."

Nurse also remains under contract with Canada Basketball and said he expects to work with the Canadian Men's National Team this summer.

Further Reading

Gary Trent Jr. discusses Toronto's bright future & why he's so comfortable with the Raptors

Scottie Barnes shares his offseason plans & his love for Toronto during exit interviews

Takeaways from Thad Young's exit interview as free agency approaches