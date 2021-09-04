Report: Raptors Have Not Discussed Buyout With Goran Dragic

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly shown no interest in buying out Goran Dragic to facilitate his signing with the Dallas Mavericks this summer

Goran Dragic isn't going anywhere right now.

Despite some reports to the contrary, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly not discussed buyout options with recently acquired Dragic, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

The 35-year-old has made it known he'd prefer to play elsewhere this season, specifically in Dallas alongside fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic. While a trade could still happen at some point this year, it doesn't appear as though Dragic will be heading south anytime soon.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said the team would be open to trading Dragic if the right offer came along, but Toronto is content with keeping him around for the next little while.

"As a basketball player, as a vet, he provides a lot of value to us," Webster said last month.

Dragic is owed $19.4 million this season and while that might be a little rich for a player of his caliber, he's certainly still someone who can contribute. He averaged 13.4 points and 4.4 assists last year with the Miami Heat and increased his scoring to 16 points per game in Miami's four playoff games.

While a trade at some point next season is certainly expected, a Dragic buyout doesn't seem to make a ton of sense right now for Toronto.

