Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr. Both Questionable, OG Anunoby Doubtful vs. Clippers

The injury report for the Toronto Raptors is starting to get pretty long.

While OG Anunoby appears to be trending in the right direction, now listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing 11 straight games, both Fred VanVleet and now Gary Trent Jr. are questionable to play in the road trip finale.

VanVleet continues to battle a right knee injury that's plagued him since before the All-Star break. He saw a specialist in Los Angeles, though nothing new was discovered, Raptors coach Nick Nurse told reporters.

Trent popped up on Wednesday morning's injury report with a non-COVID illness. Toronto had something going around the team a little earlier in the month. Pascal Siakam and Thad Young both battled a non-COVID illness after the All-Star break and it's possible that's what Trent has now.

Malachi Flynn remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. He shouldn't be too far away based on his initial timeline.

If all four players are ruled sidelined Wednesday, Toronto's backcourt options get pretty thin in a hurry. Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, and Dalano Banton will be asked to run the point and it's possible Armoni Brooks gets another long look as a floor-spacing guard either in the starting lineup or off the bench.

