Raptors 'Shooting' To Get OG Anunoby Back By End of Road Trip

The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get OG Anunoby back by the end of their road trip on Thursday. The situation is still a little touchy according to Nick Nurse
The Toronto Raptors are hoping to get OG Anunoby back by the end of their road trip on Thursday, according to coach Nick Nurse.

The 23-year-old Anunoby has been out of the lineup since January 25 when he sustained a left calf strain late against the Indiana Pacers. He finished the game but popped up on the injury report prior to playing Milwaukee on the 27th.

"I think it is a little touchy with it," Nurse said of Anunoby's injury. "They're shooting for maybe the last part of this road trip. So I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel here. They're hoping we get him out here on this trip. I don't know if it'll be right at the end or maybe the last couple, but I think those are probably the ones that are in play."

The Raptors have four more games left on the road starting tonight with the Atlanta Hawks. After that, they'll head to Memphis on Monday, Washington on Wednesday, and Boston on Thursday before heading home to Tampa.

Toronto is 3-2 without Anunoby this season.

