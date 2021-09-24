Ontario Government Increases Capacity for Sports Venues

The Ontario government will permit 10,000 people or 50% capacity into Scotiabank Arena with new loosening of restrictions

The Ontario government has begun loosening capacity restrictions for sports arenas ahead of tip-off at Scotiabank Arena this season.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kieren Moore, announced the easing of capacity limits Friday afternoon that will permit indoor arenas to welcome in 10,000 people or 50% of arena capacity starting Saturday.

Scotiabank Arena has an official capacity of 19,800 for Toronto Raptors games, meaning a capacity limit of 9,900 people under the government's current restrictions.

The team, however, has yet to officially announce capacity restrictions for this season, and tickets are yet to go on sale.

Anyone attending Raptors or Toronto Maple Leafs games this season at Scotiabank Arena will be required to be fully vaccinated if they are eligible to receive a vaccine.

