Raptors Open New Year vs. Pacers: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will open the new year against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers: Where to watch, injury reports, game odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to open the new year on the right foot Monday night as they head south to take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Indiana and 1075 The Fan will air the game for Indianapolis.

What to Watch For

It was the Gary Trent Jr. show Friday night as the Raptors' sixth man stepped into the starting lineup against Phoenix and lit up the scoreboard with a season-high 35 points. There's a good chance Trent slides back to the bench Monday, but Toronto is going to need that same kind of firepower, especially if Fred VanVleet remains sidelined.

There's a good chance Precious Achiuwa makes his return Monday after nearly two months out with an ankle injury. He remains questionable to play, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. The Raptors could use his size to help combat Indiana's center Myles Turner.

Tyrese Haliburton has blossomed into one of the league's very best playmakers this season. He's averaging over 10 assists per game, the second most in the NBA. Toronto's defense is going to have to be stout in rotation otherwise Haliburton is going to create chaos with his masterful passing skills.

Injury Reports

Toronto will be without Otto Porter Jr. Achiuwa and VanVleet remain questionable. Dalano Banton is with the Raptors 905.

Indiana has ruled out Daniel Theis and Kendall Brown.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +1 point underdogs. The total for the game is 231.

