    December 23, 2021
    Report: Some of Raptors Replacement Players Tested Positive for COVID-19
    December 23, 2021

    The Toronto Raptors had a couple of their replacement players reportedly test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors had a couple of their replacement players reportedly test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

    Just when the Toronto Raptors thought they'd be out of the COVID-19 woods, having reportedly signed five replacement players to 10-day hardship contracts, the virus struck again.

    Some of Toronto's replacement players tested positive for COVID-19 and couldn't clear Health & Safety protocols in time to play Wednesday night in Chicago, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Baxter Holmes.

    The Raptors had reportedly signed Juwan Morgan, Tremont Waters, D.J. Wilson, Brandon Goodwin, and Canadian Nik Stauskas to help replace their eight players currently in COVID-19 protocols. Unfortunately, when the team officially announced the signings, only Morgan, Waters, and Wilson were made official, Thursday afternoon. Neither Stauskas nor Goodwin ever had their deals finalized and it appears as though they never cleared COVID protocols.

    With the trio of replacement players, Toronto's roster sits at nine if Khem Birch, David Johnson, and Justin Champagnie, who were all ruled out for Wednesday's postponed game, can play. Birch had been listed as questionable before eventually being ruled out while Johnson continues to battle a left calf strain and Champagnie was out due to a non-COVID illness. If all three can't play again on Sunday, the Raptors won't have enough plays to play the Cleveland Cavaliers unless more replacement players are signed.

