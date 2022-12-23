Raptors Look to Ring in the Holidays vs. Cavaliers: Where to Watch, Odds, Injuries

The Toronto Raptors will try to make it two straight wins when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers: Where to watch, injury reports, odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to keep the good vibes going into the holidays when they head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Ohio and Newsradio WTAM 1100 will broadcast for Cleveland.

What to Watch For

Pascal Siakam has now scored 91 combined points in his last two games including a 52-point showing on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. He's been borderline unstoppable lately and Toronto has needed every bit of it. Cleveland's defense is going to make that tough, but the Raptors are going to need another big-time game from the burgeoning Siakam.

Fred VanVleet has had a very up-and-down season but he looked solid on Wednesday night with 28 points including a crucial three-pointer in the fourth. Siakam needs a sidekick and VanVleet is the best positioned right now to deliver.

Scottie Barnes, meanwhile, was benched in the fourth quarter on Wednesday due to far too many defensive mistakes. He was just 1-for-10 from the field and never looked entirely engaged. That can't continue on Friday or ever this season.

Injury Reports

Toronto has listed Gary Trent Jr. and Khem Birch as questionable. Otto Porter Jr. and Precious Achiuwa remain out.

Evan Mobley and Lamar Stevens are questionable for the Cavaliers. Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, and Dylan Winder are all out.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 39%. The total for the game is 215.

