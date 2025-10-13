Raptors rookie Chucky Hepburn models game after his teammate
The Toronto Raptors are counting down the days before the season begins, when rookie guard Chucky Hepburn will have a chance to make his NBA debut.
Hepburn, an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, will spend a majority of his season with Raptors 905, the team's G League affiliate, but he could see some playing time in the NBA. Hepburn spoke with Toronto Sun reporter Ryan Wolstat about how he models his game after his teammate Jamal Shead.
“Oh, it’s so competitive. I remember watching Jamal Shead his senior year at Houston. And going into my senior year, my coaches talk to me about, that’s the standard to go play like,” Hepburn said via Wolstat.
“‘Go play like Jamal Shead and you’re going to earn yourself an opportunity at the highest level.’ And you know, ultimately, that’s what I did. And now I’m able to come play against Jamal Shead, and guys like Alijah Martin, who’s just won a national championship, and it’s a blessing to be able to come in this organization and play behind, play with and behind guys like that.”
Raptors could have another Jamal Shead
Shead, a second-year pro out of Houston, shined in his first NBA season with the Raptors as a second-round pick. He played in 75 games to lead the Raptors, averaging 7.1 points, 4.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic loved playing Shead because of his tenacity and ability to guard 94 feet of the floor, something Hepburn has shown signs of as well.
“Wherever the ball was, he was there,” Rajakovic said of Hepburn via Wolstat.
“He was active. He was able to come up with the deflections and steals. This is how we want to play. We want to be ultra-disruptive and to have ball pressure. And that kind of applies for every single player on the team. There is expectation for everybody to play that way.”
Rajakovic was able to establish his brand of basketball in his first two seasons leading the team. Now, he gets to be picky about which players come forward with him.
Hepburn's active defense and ability to pick up the pace on the floor makes him a potential backdoor candidate for the rotation, especially if players pick up injuries. The Raptors are still trying to figure out their core, so expect Hepburn to have a chance at some point this season.