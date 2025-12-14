Raptors guard Jamal Shead close to breakout

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead he's getting his feet wet in his second year in the NBA.

The 23-year-old had a long collegiate career before coming to the Raptors, but his time at the University of Houston shaped him towards becoming a defensive menace.

"I was a good defender, I was really just lazy," Shead said h/t CBS Sports contributor James Herbert. "I think Coach Sampson saw that and he pulled the laziness out of me."

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead and Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson go after a loose ball. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Shead growing in NBA

During his rookie season, Shead's growth turned to learning from veteran players, including former teammate Davion Mitchell, who is now with the Miami Heat. Shead credits Mitchell for a lot of his growth both in college and the pros.

"I was watching a bunch of film on him, just trying to give the guys a good look," Shead said h/t Herbert. "And I was like, 'Oh, s***, half of these shots are really good shots that I can take. Half of these possessions and what he does on defense are some things that I can start doing.' I took a lot from his game."

Shead also believes he is in the perfect place for his career with the Raptors, who have success growing the careers of smaller guards like Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, both of whom became All-Stars in their career.

"I was blessed to come to an organization where they do give opportunities to guys that are 6-1 or 6-2," Shead said h/t Herbert. "This organization is known for being successful with those type of guys."

Shead is continuing to show why the Raptors were right to take a chance on him. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic sees his development and believes he is doing a tremendous job.

"It just gets everybody else to play to a certain level, a certain standard," Rajakovic said h/t Herbert. "Not just second unit; he's keeping everybody accountable when he plays to that standard. And that's not an easy thing to do. To be that guy, you need to bring that every single night, and that's why I love him so much."

Shead still has a lot of work to do in order to get to where he wants and needs to be. The Raptors have high hopes for Shead and his future, especially if he continues to play the way he has been as of late.