Scottie Barnes Cleared to Play in Game 4 vs. 76ers

Scottie Barnes is back.

The Toronto Raptors will have Barnes back in the lineup Saturday afternoon in a do-or-die Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes has been battling a left ankle sprain since last Saturday when Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the fourth quarter of Game 1. He'd missed the last two games and was doubtful coming into Game 4 but participated in pre-game workouts and was cleared to play.

There will be no limits on Barnes in Game 4, Raptors coach Nurse said. As long as the injury doesn't act up in the first quarter, the Raptors plan on letting him play a normal workload.

"If he feels okay and adrenaline gets pumping and he gets loose and gets out there, then we'll give him a good long run, as much as he can handle," Nurse said.

Gary Trent Jr. has fully cleared his illness and remains healthy and ready to go, Nurse added.

As for the 76ers, Joel Embiid is battling a thumb sprain he suffered late in Game 3. It's a concern, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. Embiid will play through the injury and the Raptors aren't planning on changing up their defensive schemes to exploit the injured big, Nurse said.

"The one thing we know is it can't get worse," Rivers said of Embiid's injury.

