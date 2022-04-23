Skip to main content
Scottie Barnes Cleared to Play in Game 4 vs. 76ers

Scottie Barnes Cleared to Play in Game 4 vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors will have Scottie Barnes back in the lineup for Game 4 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will have Scottie Barnes back in the lineup for Game 4 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers

Scottie Barnes is back.

The Toronto Raptors will have Barnes back in the lineup Saturday afternoon in a do-or-die Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes has been battling a left ankle sprain since last Saturday when Joel Embiid stepped on his foot in the fourth quarter of Game 1. He'd missed the last two games and was doubtful coming into Game 4 but participated in pre-game workouts and was cleared to play.

There will be no limits on Barnes in Game 4, Raptors coach Nurse said. As long as the injury doesn't act up in the first quarter, the Raptors plan on letting him play a normal workload.

"If he feels okay and adrenaline gets pumping and he gets loose and gets out there, then we'll give him a good long run, as much as he can handle," Nurse said.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Gary Trent Jr. has fully cleared his illness and remains healthy and ready to go, Nurse added.

As for the 76ers, Joel Embiid is battling a thumb sprain he suffered late in Game 3. It's a concern, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. Embiid will play through the injury and the Raptors aren't planning on changing up their defensive schemes to exploit the injured big, Nurse said.

"The one thing we know is it can't get worse," Rivers said of Embiid's injury.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse discusses defending the inbounds pass & regrets from Game 3

Joel Embiid praises Raptors fans despite unrelenting jeering In Game 3: 'I love them'

Precious Achiuwa highlights the importance of playoff reps, but a 3-0 hole leaves Raptors nearing extinction

Fred VanVleet discusses stopping James Harden as Raptors search for answers

USATSI_18102533_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Scottie Barnes Wins NBA's Rookie of the Year

By Aaron Rose32 seconds ago
USATSI_18123929_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Joel Embiid Battling Thumb Injury, Expected to Play in Game 4

By Aaron Rose20 hours ago
USATSI_18124102_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 4: Raptors vs. 76ers

By Aaron Rose21 hours ago
USATSI_18111748_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Discusses Defending the Inbounds Pass & Regrets From Game 3

By Aaron Rose23 hours ago
USATSI_18047442_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Plan to List Scottie Barnes as Doubtful For Game 4

By Aaron RoseApr 22, 2022
USATSI_18111017_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Gary Trent Jr. Details His Miserable Week of Illness: 'I Lost Like 8 Pounds'

By Aaron RoseApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18123929_168390270_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Praises Raptors Fans Despite Unrelenting Jeering In Game 3: 'I Love Them'

By Aaron RoseApr 21, 2022
USATSI_18124125_168390270_lowres
News

Precious Achiuwa Highlights The Importance of Playoff Reps, but a 3-0 Hole Leaves Raptors Nearing Extinction

By Aaron RoseApr 21, 2022