    •
    December 21, 2021
    Raptors Add Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Into COVID Protocols
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors have added Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa to Health & Safety protocols
    Author:

    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors roster keeps getting thinner and thinner.

    Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa have now been added to the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, joining Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Malachi Flynn, and Dalano Banton.

    That makes seven Raptors players currently in COVID-19 protocols, half of Toronto's normal roster excluding the recently-signed additions.

    It's tough luck for Achiuwa who just returned from COVID-19 protocols after being deemed a close contact following his appearance at the Giants of Africa event earlier this month. While he never did test positive for COVID, he was forced into isolation by the provincial government and was only eligible to play one game before he's again being forced into isolation.

    With so many players in protocols, the Raptors have made four signings, adding Canadian Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, and Tremont Waters to 10-day contracts as replacement players.

    The Raptors have canceled their last two practices to avoid any possible spread of the virus and are scheduled to depart for Chicago this afternoon to play the Bulls Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

