    December 21, 2021
    Report: Raptors Sign Tremont Waters to 10-day Deal
    Report: Raptors Sign Tremont Waters to 10-day Deal

    The Toronto Raptors have signed Tremont Waters to a 10-day deal to help replace Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn who have entered COVID protocols
    Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    With five players now in COVID-19 protocols, the Toronto Raptors aren't done signing replacement players quite yet.

    The team has reportedly added Tremont Waters, a 5-foot-10 guard out of the Milwaukee Bucks' G League system, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.W

    Waters has played in 37 NBA games over the past two seasons, all with the Boston Celtics. He's averaged 14 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on a per 36-minute basis over his NBA tenure. 

    More recently, he's averaged 17.2 points, six assists, 2.5 rebounds, and shot 36.4% from behind the arc in 13 games with the Wisconsin Herd this season.

    He'll join Nik Stauskas, Brandon Goodwin, and Juwan Morgan who have all been signed to help alleviate the burden of Toronto's missing players after Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Malachi Flynn, and Dalano Banton all entered COVID-19 protocols.

    Toronto is scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

