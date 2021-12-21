Report: Raptors Sign Tremont Waters to 10-day Deal

With five players now in COVID-19 protocols, the Toronto Raptors aren't done signing replacement players quite yet.

The team has reportedly added Tremont Waters, a 5-foot-10 guard out of the Milwaukee Bucks' G League system, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.W

Waters has played in 37 NBA games over the past two seasons, all with the Boston Celtics. He's averaged 14 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on a per 36-minute basis over his NBA tenure.

More recently, he's averaged 17.2 points, six assists, 2.5 rebounds, and shot 36.4% from behind the arc in 13 games with the Wisconsin Herd this season.

He'll join Nik Stauskas, Brandon Goodwin, and Juwan Morgan who have all been signed to help alleviate the burden of Toronto's missing players after Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Malachi Flynn, and Dalano Banton all entered COVID-19 protocols.

Toronto is scheduled to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Further Reading

COVID-19 continues to disrupt Raptors' developmental plans, costing Scottie Barnes valuable reps

Gary Trent Jr. enters COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols

Precious Achiuwa details his time in isolation & says he's far more than just a snacking specialist