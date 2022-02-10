Report: Bucks Acquire Serge Ibaka in Four-Team Deal

Serge Ibaka is on the move.

The former Toronto Raptors big man has reportedly been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It's a deal that will see the Sacramento Kings acquire Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles, and Josh Jackson, the Bucks acquire Ibaka and two second-round picks, the Los Angeles Clippers acquire Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, and the Pistons acquire Marvin Bagley III., per Wojnarowski.

Ibaka has had an up and down two seasons with the Clippers. He's battled a nagging back injury and saw his spot in the starting lineup vanish toward the end of last season.

The move does take Marvin Bagley off the board, a was a center who in theory fit a need for Toronto. He's a 6-foot-11 big who has fallen out of favor in Sacramento after being drafted second overall in the 2018 draft and made sense as a re-draft candidate for the Raptors should the cost be low enough.

Further Reading

Raptors continue rolling to 7th straight victory with help on the way

Raptors considered Vegas favorites to land Myles Turner from Pacers

5 takeaway from Bobby Webster's pre-trade deadline press conference