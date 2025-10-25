Raptors show love to Blue Jays ahead of World Series
The Toronto Raptors are getting their season started, but their baseball brothers in the city are seeing their campaign come to a close.
The Toronto Blue Jays are in their first World Series since 1993, which begins tonight at Rogers Centre against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. To show their support, the Raptors arrived at their game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Blue Jays gear.
Raptors give support to Blue Jays
The Raptors have often spoken about the Blue Jays in a positive light throughout their playoff run, hoping they can have some of their success sprinkled into their season.
"Couple months from now, it's going to be us," Barrett said of the Raptors via Sportsnet. "That's the mindset. Definitely happy for them, cheering for them for sure. Here, we're trying to get back to the playoffs as well, make some noise. We're all about winning over here."
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic also expressed his desire to have a season like the Blue Jays are having.
“The Blue Jays are having an amazing season, a great playoff run over here,” Rajakovic said.
“… It’s really, exciting. And it's awesome for us to be in the city and to see that energy, knowing that that type of energy is going to be same for us once we start rolling in the playoffs.”
The Raptors have 80 games to go before they can focus on the playoffs, so they have a long road ahead. However, they are on the right path after a big win to start the season on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.
Their 20-point victory gave them a lot to celebrate as they try to start the season on the right track, but they will continue to take things one step at a time.
The Raptors have been competitive in their second game of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks, taking a two-point lead with them into the locker room after a big 35-point effort in the second quarter.
The Raptors moved their tipoff time up an hour as a result of the Blue Jays playing Game 1 in Toronto, so they are looking to do what it takes to support and embody their baseball friends in any way they can.
A Blue Jays World Series win would mark the first championship for the city of Toronto since the Raptors won the NBA Finals in 2019.