Raptors game times change after Blue Jays clinch World Series berth
The Toronto Raptors are tipping their cap to their friends in the MLB.
Days after the Toronto Blue Jays clinched their first American League pennant since 1993, the Raptors are making some changes to their schedule to accommodate for fans. The team announced that it would move the start time of the first two home games of the season by an hour.
The games were originally supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, but now they will start at 6:30. Game 1 of the World Series will take place at the Rogers Centre on Friday, the same night the Raptors host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Wednesday, the Blue Jays will play in Game 5 on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers if the series is not a sweep, but the Raptors are already taking precautionary measures, moving the game back an hour just in case. That night, the Raptors will host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.
The Raptors have been following the Blue Jays' postseason run closely, especially Toronto native RJ Barrett, who hopes his team can replicate the success of their baseball brethren.
"Couple months from now, it's going to be us," Barrett said of the Raptors via Sportsnet. "That's the mindset. Definitely happy for them, cheering for them for sure. Here, we're trying to get back to the playoffs as well, make some noise. We're all about winning over here."
Barrett's teammate, Scottie Barnes, attended Game 7 and posted a video on social media sharing his celebration with his followers and Toronto sports fans.
Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic also shared his excitement for the Blue Jays during their playoff run.
“The Blue Jays are having an amazing season, a great playoff run over here,” Rajakovic said.
“… It’s really, exciting. And it's awesome for us to be in the city and to see that energy, knowing that that type of energy is going to be same for us once we start rolling in the playoffs.”
The Blue Jays are 2-0 in their franchise history in the World Series, beating the Atlanta Braves in 1992 and the Philadelphia Phillis in 1993. Now, they are tasked with beating the defending champion Dodgers to capture their third World Series title.
In the meantime, the Raptors are back in action against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.