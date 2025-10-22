Raptors game times change after Blue Jays clinch World Series berth

TORONTO WANTS IT ALL!



Home game times are changing so we can all cheer on the @BlueJays!



🔴 Friday 6:30pm ET tip off vs Bucks

🔴 Wednesday 6:30pm ET tip off vs Rockets

🔵 @bluejays World Series games 1 & 2 will be played on the videoboard @ScotiabankArena post Raps games… pic.twitter.com/UZKP4E9atO