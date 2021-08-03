Report: Raptors sign Sharpshooter Sam Dekker from Overseas

The Toronto Raptors have signed former Wisconsin Badgers great Sam Dekker to a contract after two years overseas

The Toronto Raptors are adding a little bit more shooting to next season's roster.

The organization has reportedly agreed to terms with Sam Dekker, the former Wisconsin Badgers great who has played the last two seasons overseas, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dekker was the 18th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. Despite three highly productive seasons at Wisconsin, the 27-year-old's career never quite panned out in his first NBA stint. He averaged just 5.5 points to go with 28.8% three-point shooting in 200 NBA games.

The past two seasons, however, Dekker has turned things around in Europe. He averaged 15.4 points in the Turkish league last season for Türk Telekom while shooting 45.2% from behind the arc.

While Dekker won't be a high-impact player by any means, he adds a little bit of shooting for Toronto.

