Raptors Tender Jalen Harris a Qualifying Offer for Next Season

The Toronto Raptors have tendered Jalen Harris a qualifying offer for next season, the league announced this week.

The 24-year-old guard was reinstated to the NBA following a one-year suspension for violating the league's anti-drug policy, meaning Harris tested positive for a "drug of abuse" excluding cannabis and performance-enhancing drugs.

The 6-foot-5 guard spent the past year playing overseas in Italy before joining the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He averaged 19.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 41.1% from the floor and 28.8 from three-point range with the Shooting Stars.

The qualifying offer means the Raptors will retain Harris' rights should the team opt to bring him back next season. The issue, however, is Toronto's roster situation and the lack of a spot for Harris. The training camp roster is currently full and Toronto's two two-way spots have been given to Ron Harper Jr. and Jeff Dowtin Jr.

"We like Jalen a lot and he had some good games for us. I know he's kind of been in some discussions. Obviously, we still have his rights, but I don't think it's going to happen anytime immediately. Possibly down the road, but not right now," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on the Keleten-Nyugaton podcast prior to Harris being reinstated. "Maybe we look (in) one more year."

Unless the Raptors make a move to clear up roster spots or waive someone, Harris will likely spend next season elsewhere, either with another NBA team or in the G League.

