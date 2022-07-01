Skip to main content
Details Emerge of Thad Young's New Contract 'Extension'

The Toronto Raptors signed Thad Young to a partially guaranteed contract extension, allowing the organization a little bit of flexibility moving forward

The Toronto Raptors have officially announced the Thad Young signing, but the details of the deal are a little different than initially reported.

Young was not re-signed by the Raptors, rather he was signed to a "multi-year contract extension," Toronto announced Friday morning. It's a semantic difference, but in this case, it's somewhat important. Had he re-signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent, Toronto would be unable to trade Young for at least three months. However, since Young was signed to an extension, he is immediately eligible to be traded. 

The contract, reportedly a two-year, $16 million deal is only partially guaranteed in the second year, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

It's unclear how much of Young's deal is guaranteed, but Toronto will retain the right to waive Young following next season without having to pay his full contract.

“Thad is a high-level professional who complements our core very well, he integrated himself into the fabric of the team last season and we’re excited he chose to re-sign here in Toronto,” said Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster in a statement from the Raptors. “He is a smart and versatile player who will continue to provide valuable leadership to our younger players on the court and in the locker room.”

Young averaged 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds across 26 games with the Raptors last season following the trade deadline.

