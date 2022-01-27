Report: Raptors Continue Searching for Bigs, Believed to be in on Daniel Theis

The Toronto Raptors remain right in the thick of trade talks as next month's NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

There's a widespread belief that Toronto remains a team to watch in the frontcourt market, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. The Raptors have reportedly spoken to the Indiana Pacers about Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, San Antonio Spurs for Jakob Poeltl, and, per Fischer, have been mentioned as a possible destination for Houston Rockets' big Daniel Theis.

The Raptors aren't the only team in on the 6-foot-8 Theis. The Rockets have reportedly fielded offers from Boston, Charlotte, and Milwaukee, Fischer reports, all of whom have been steered away from the Pacers' high asking price for Turner.

At 29 years old, it shouldn't take too much to pry Theis loose. He's a solid center under contract for the next four years, but he's averaging 8.4 points and five rebounds this season and certainly isn't going to be a true difference-maker when the playoffs roll around.

Even with an obvious need in the frontcourt, don't be too surprised if the Raptors opt to bolster their roster with a backup shooting guard, someone who could replace Svi Mykhailiuk. Toronto seems to be content with its core right now and unless a star center hits the market, a trade to bolster the fringes of the roster seems far more likely.

Further Reading

Raptors show typical second half heart in loss to Bulls

Malachi Flynn discusses raptors season following impressive showing vs. Hornets

Nick Nurse apologizes to Japanese fans following Yuta Watanabe's G League stint