Report: Ben Simmons Doesn't Want to be Traded to 'Bad Situation' in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors are seen as an undesirable destination for Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons who reportedly prefers to be traded to California

As things continue to spiral downward in the Ben Simmons saga, the 25-year-old has reportedly made it known he's not interested in being traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Simmons has reportedly cut off all personal lines of communication with the Philadelphia 76ers and is trying to avoid being moved to the Raptors or Portland Trail Blazers, two destinations he sees as bad situations, according to Jason Dumas.

Both the Raptors and Trail Blazers hit turning points last season. For Toronto, a down year and the departure of Kyle Lowry likely means the organization will take a step back in 2021-22 as they try to build toward their next window of contention. In Portland, Damian Lillard is demanding excellence from the organization and has made it clear he wants to be surrounded by more talent if he's going to stay with the Trail Blazers.

While Simmons might prefer to be traded out west to California, he's under contract for the next four seasons and doesn't have very much leverage to dictate where he'd like to go. The Raptors had reportedly been interested in Simmons, but the 76ers' exorbitant asking price in trade talks has made a trade unlikely for the time being.

