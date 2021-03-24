Raptors Making History With All-Female Broadcast Crew for Wednesday Night

The Toronto Raptors will make NBA history on Wednesday night with the league's first all-female broadcast crew to call the game against the Denver Nuggets

For the first time in league history, there will be an all-female broadcast crew calling the Raptors' game against the Denver Nuggets. The event is part of the Raptors and MLSE's plan to celebrate the contributions women have made to sports during Women's History Month.

“We wanted to highlight the contributions that women make individually – across so many broadcasts – by bringing them all together,” John Wiggins, Raptors vice-president of organizational diversity and inclusion, said in a statement. “Yes, we’re making a point. We hope this leads to more recognition of the many roles women play in pro sports."

The game will be called by Canadian Meghan McPeak who will be joined in the booth by colour commentator Kia Nurse of the Canadian women's national basketball team and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. TSN's Kayla Grey will handle sideline duties and Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert are set to host the show and provide analysis.

"The opportunity has been missing," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said about the special night. "It's hard to get experience and move along the line in any industry if you're not given an opportunity. I think that's important.

"You've gotta get the ball rolling because you're way behind, I think. I applaud anybody and anything, and I'm happy about that."

The goal of the evening is to show women and girls across the country that working in sports, sports journalism, and sports broadcasting are viable and achievable career paths, Wiggins said.

“We need to keep empowering our women and lifting them up and supporting them," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "I think that we can shine this spotlight and show that we are with them. They should replace all the men with women and I think the world would be a better place."

The Golden State Warriors will follow the Raptors lead and have an all-female broadcast for their March 29 game against the Chicago Bulls.

