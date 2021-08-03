Report: Rodney Hood Signs with Milwaukee Bucks

The Toronto Raptors have waived Rodney Hood allowing the forward to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

The Toronto Raptors will not be bringing back Rodney Hood next season.

After pushing back Hood's contract guarantee date from July 27 to August 3, Toronto has reportedly decided to part ways with the 28-year-old allowing him to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hood played in 17 games for the Raptors this season after being acquired from Portland at the trade deadline along with Gary Trent Jr. for Norman Powell. Unfortunately Hood was never quite able to come back from his torn Achilles and a hip injury with Toronto made the Raptors' decision to move on from his $10.9 million contracts next season an easy one.

Toronto did, however, re-sign Trent Jr. to a three-year contract reportedly worth $54 million that includes a player option in year 3, per Wojnarowski.

Hood's deal will become official once he clears waivers and the Bucks can announce the deal on August 6.

