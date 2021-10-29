Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors (2-3) will welcome Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic (1-4) to town in what will certainly be the most highly anticipated regular-season game against the Magic in quite some time. Suggs, the fifth pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, will take on Scottie Barnes, Toronto's fourth overall pick in the draft, on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

It's going to be hard to avoid the obvious Suggs vs. Barnes storyline. Almost everyone — myself included — thought the Raptors were going to draft Suggs in July, but Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster shocked the NBA world by tabbing Barnes with the fourth pick. Barnes said he isn't paying attention to the social media narrative, but considering how the draft played out the two will forever be tied to one another.

Is Goran Dragic out of the rotation? Raptors coach Nick Nurse made a surprising switch on Wednesday, swapping moving Dalano Banton into the backup point guard spot and relegating Dragic to the bench. It worked beautifully for the Raptors and might continue that way for the foreseeable future.

After a disastrous offensive start to the season, the Raptors looked much improved Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. It certainly won't be smooth sailing the rest of the season, but the Magic shouldn't offer too much resistance as Toronto continues to work out kinks in the half-court.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet 1 will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will handle the radio call.

Injury Report

The Raptors are still without Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe.

Orlando will be without Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Michael Carter-Williams, E'Twaun Moore, and Chuma Okeke.



Betting Odds

The Raptors are -8 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 209.5.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse says Gary Trent Jr's defense has been the 'biggest surprise' of the season

Scottie Barnes discusses taking on his 'brother' Jalen Suggs for the 1st time

Watch: Fred VanVleet Says Dalano Banton Will be a 'Problem' if He Develops a Three-Point Shot