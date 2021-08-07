Sports Illustrated home
Report: Raptors Will Retire Kyle Lowry's Jersey, Larry Tanenbaum Says

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

One day the greatest Raptor in franchise history will have his number hanging on the rafters of Scotiabank Arena.

In an exclusive interview with The Athletic's Jared Weiss, MLSE chairman Larry Tanenbaum said that Kyle Lowry will have his No. 7 retired for the Toronto Raptors.

"He will retire as a Raptor and his number will absolutely go up there," Tannenbaum said. "The honor will be the first one (for the Raptors)."

Lowry spent nine seasons with the Raptors, helping to lead the franchise to their first championship and tallying 10,540 points, the second-most in franchise history. He leaves with the franchise record in three-pointers, assists, and steals.

In his final interview with Toronto, Lowry said he plans to eventually sign a one-day contract with the organization to retire a member of the Raptors.

