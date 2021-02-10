OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe Ruled Out Against Wizards

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Yuta Watanabe and OG Anunoby ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

It will be the eighth straight game the Raptors have played without Anunoby who is battling a left calf strain he sustaining in the fourth quarter on January 25 against the Indiana Pacers.

Watanabe's injury is a new one for the Raptors. He popped up on Toronto's injury report Wednesday with a left ankle sprain he sustains during a workout on Tuesday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. Watanabe was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to doubtful and then out. It mars what would have been a special game for Japanese NBA fans who were hoping to see Watanabe take on fellow countryman Rui Hachimura.

"It's a bummer," Nurse said of the matchup. "We were all looking forward to that."

The Wizards will return Russell Westbrook to their starting lineup Wednesday after the 32-year-old guard missed Washington's last game due to rest.

Further Reading

Raptors respond to Nick Nurse's ejection with comeback victory over Memphis

Kyle Lowry has listed his Toronto house for sale

Yuta Watanabe hasn't been hit by Yuta-manaia quite yet